Architects Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Scholarship Programs

WASHINGTON – The Architects Foundation, the philanthropic partner of The American Institute of Architects (AIA), is now accepting applications for five scholarships supporting students pursuing architecture degrees.

Diversity Advancement Scholarship

This multiyear scholarship supports high school and undergraduate minority students who are entering, enrolled in, or transferring into an undergraduate architecture program recognized by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB). Scholarships may be renewed every year for up to five years or until the degree is completed ($20,000 total award toward tuition and fees).

Payette Sho-Ping Chin Memorial Academic Scholarship

The Payette Sho-Ping Chin Memorial Academic Scholarship is a $10,000 award toward tuition and fees supporting a woman studying architecture within a NAAB-accredited bachelor or master’s degree program. The awardee will also receive a senior mentor from Payette for the scholarship year.

Yann Weymouth Graduate Scholarship

The Yann Weymouth Graduate Scholarship supports a graduate student whose work demonstrates an exemplary focus at the design intersection of sustainability, resilience, wellness and beauty. The scholarship recipient receives $5,000 toward tuition and fees and mentorship from Yann Weymouth, AIA, for the scholarship year.

The a/e ProNet David W. Lakamp Scholarship

The a/e ProNet David W. Lakamp Scholarship is awarded annually to two students who demonstrate a strong interest in practice and risk management in the field of architecture. Each student receives a $5,000 award toward tuition and fees.

The Architects Foundation / McAslan Fellowship

Established in 2019, the Architects Foundation/McAslan Fellowship supports travel for two students to engage with UK-based firm John McAslan+ Partners. Each student will receive a $7,500 award to work with the firm on a homelessness initiative in Scotland.

The application period for these five scholarships is open through Jan. 17, 2020. More information on the Foundation’s scholarship programs can be found online