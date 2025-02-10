LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is introducing its inaugural KBIS Ambassadors Program, a new initiative designed to elevate industry thought leadership and provide deeper insights into the evolving world of kitchen and bath design. A curated selection of eight industry leaders will serve as KBIS Ambassadors, sharing their expertise, trend forecasts and must-see show highlights with engaged online audiences. These ambassadors will offer exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes coverage, product spotlights and personal reflections on the future of kitchen and bath design.
The 2025 KBIS Ambassadors include:
● Alena Capra
● Corey Damen Jenkins
● Jerel Lake
● Christine Vroom
● Kim Gordon
● Sara Malek Barney
● El Arqui Diego
● Noz Nozawa
Follow the KBIS Ambassadors’ journey at #KBISAmbassador.