LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is introducing its inaugural KBIS Ambassadors Program, a new initiative designed to elevate industry thought leadership and provide deeper insights into the evolving world of kitchen and bath design. A curated selection of eight industry leaders will serve as KBIS Ambassadors, sharing their expertise, trend forecasts and must-see show highlights with engaged online audiences. These ambassadors will offer exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes coverage, product spotlights and personal reflections on the future of kitchen and bath design.

The 2025 KBIS Ambassadors include:

● Alena Capra

● Corey Damen Jenkins

● Jerel Lake

● Christine Vroom

● Kim Gordon

● Sara Malek Barney

● El Arqui Diego

● Noz Nozawa

Follow the KBIS Ambassadors’ journey at #KBISAmbassador.