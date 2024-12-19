WAREGEM, BELGIUM -- Unilin Technologies has announced the termination of license agreements with seven SPC flooring manufacturers: Hubei Zong Tong Shu New Material, Wuxi Kexiangaineng New Material, Anhui Zhichang Bamboo Science and Technology, Anhui Yosemite Group and Anhui Yosemite New Material Technology, Hebei Kenuo Rubber Products, Zhejiang Haopai Decoration Materials, and Jiangsu Langyue New Materials Technology.

This decisive action underscores Unilin’s commitment to safeguarding its patented technologies and protecting the interests of its compliant licensees.

The termination follows the manufacturers’ incomplete or inadequate reporting and/or payments, failure to cooperate during compliance audits and/or their refusal to address audit findings.

Unilin’s compliance program ensures that its patented technologies are not misused and are exploited exclusively under appropriate licensing agreements, reinforcing Unilin’s dedication to intellectual property protection.

“We take the protection of our patented technologies very seriously and remain resolute in enforcing our rights to promote fair competition in the market,” said Sophie Demuenynck, legal director IP at Unilin Technologies. “Our compliance and audit programs are designed to support our licensed partners by granting them access to industry-leading innovations while shielding them from the challenges posed by unlicensed and infringing products.”

A cornerstone of Unilin’s compliance program is the L2C label program, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring that all products using Unilin's locking systems are properly licensed. The program requires that each product box featuring Unilin locking systems is marked with the L2C holographic label, providing transparent verification for consumers and industry stakeholders.

By taking firm action against non-compliant manufacturers, Unilin shows its unwavering commitment to fair competition and the integrity of its licensing agreements.