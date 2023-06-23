MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Customs) has issued a final affirmative determination under the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) that the U.S. importer Vanguard Trading Company LLC (Vanguard) is guilty of evading the antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on quartz surface products from China through its imports of “Lucciare” branded products. On June 14, 2023, Customs determined that Vanguard was illegally classifying Chinese quartz surface products by describing the merchandise as “artificial marble” and/or “artificial stone” when that merchandise should properly be described as quartz surface products. Customs found that Vanguard was importing these products from Foshan Monica Quartz Stone Co. Ltd. and four other Chinese suppliers.

Vanguard has been marketing the products under the brand “Lucciare.” As part of the marketing under the Lucciare brand, Vanguard has claimed that the merchandise is a new “FriTech” material made from “fritted sand” that is different from quartz surface products because it is made predominantly of “silicates” rather than “silica.” However, the evidence developed during the EAPA investigation showed that the imported merchandise is composed predominantly of silica and thus falls squarely within the scope of the AD/CVD orders on quartz surface products from China. Customs initiated the EAPA investigation after Cambria Company LLC, a leading U.S. producer of quartz surface products, submitted an allegation to the agency on July 11, 2021, that provided details of Vanguard’s attempts to evade the AD/CVD orders through its illegal misclassification scheme. During the course of its EAPA investigation, Customs provided multiple opportunities for Vanguard and its five Chinese suppliers to provide additional information clarifying the nature of the “Lucciare” or “FriTech” merchandise. However, Vanguard and the Chinese suppliers failed to cooperate by refusing to respond to Customs’ requests for information. As a result, Customs applied adverse inferences against the companies in reaching its final determination of evasion.

“Cambria is pleased to see that another unscrupulous importer is being brought to justice for its illegal evasion schemes,” said Arik Tendler, Cambria’s chief sales officer. “Without strict enforcement of the AD/CVD orders, unfairly traded imports have the potential to devastate the U.S. domestic industry. We appreciate Customs taking this important step to ensure that the orders are strictly enforced so that Cambria and the entire domestic industry can compete on a level playing field.” As a result of the affirmative EAPA determination, Vanguard will have to pay the applicable AD/CVD duties on all its imports of quartz surface products that were subject to the investigation. These duties exceed 300% for almost all Chinese suppliers. In addition, Customs will apply a heightened level of scrutiny to any of Vanguard’s imports in the future to ensure it does not continue engaging in illegal evasion schemes.

These enforcement actions do not preclude Customs or other agencies from pursuing additional enforcement actions or penalties against Vanguard. While Cambria is pleased with Customs’ affirmative EAPA determination, the company continues to stand strong for the domestic industry in numerous other trade proceedings. For example, Cambria is challenging the final results of the first administrative review of the AD order on QSP from India. In that review, the U.S. Department of Commerce collapsed to the pressure of a coordinated political and press campaign orchestrated by the largest U.S. importers of QSP from India. When calculating the dumping rate for 53 Indian exporters, the Commerce Department pulled forward an old rate of 3.19% instead of adhering to the statute and the case law, which would have resulted in a dumping margin of 161.56%. Cambria’s opening salvo in this challenge at the Court of International Trade is due June 30, 2023.