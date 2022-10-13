Cosentino, the Spanish global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, introduces a new carbon-neutral collection, Dekton® Onirika, designed by international interior designer Nina Magon of Nina Magon Studio Inc.

“We are thrilled to bring life to Dekton Onirika, following two years of design and production with our dear friend and Cosentino Design Alliance member, the great Nina Magon,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and executive vice president of global sales. “This beautiful collection captures the poetic beauty of natural stone harnessed by the unmatched durability and versatility made possible only by Dekton. We cannot wait to see the creative applications our clients dream into reality – from outdoor wall and floor cladding to indoor countertops and bespoke furniture – Dekton Onirika is sure to inspire.”

Named in honor of the lavish vision of blurring the division between reality and a dream-like world, Dekton Onirika boasts serene beauty with eight marble-inspired patterns and finishes – each highly immersive, full of disruptive textures and movement: Awake, Lucid, Somnia, Neural, Trance, Vigil, Daze and Morpheus. Collectively, they represent the ethos of both the Nina Magon and Cosentino brands of prioritizing sustainable, forward-thinking innovations with timeless elegance.

“The Cosentino R&D department was a tremendous support at every touchpoint of this design journey,” said Nina Magon. “With Dekton technology, we crafted Onirika’s distinct, dramatic colors and structures, bringing to life something truly unique and irreplaceable that showcases the vast versatility of Dekton. This symphony of form and matter captures the eye of all who embrace it for countertops, walls, ceilings, facades, outdoor spaces and more.”

Dekton® Onirika by Cosentino