The Groves Stacking Box makes space-saving storage and convenient access to valuable stone remnants safer and smarter. Create a collection of remnant inventory that seamlessly integrates with Remnant Radar and other popular smartphone locator apps.
- Store stone remnants up to 29 inches high with lengths up to 10 feet
- Stackable up to three units for efficient use of space
- Forkliftable for stacking or easily maneuver with a pallet jack
- Glue down rubber on base, one side and connection bars
- Constructed with a hot dip galvanized finish
- Fully collapsible for easy shipping, storage and transport