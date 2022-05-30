Meet the newest ZenesisTM silent core bridge saw blade, Obsidian. Distinctly designed to cut fast and clean on engineered stone, porcelain, marble and even the hardest quartzite. This is made possible by using the company’s latest and most innovative Zenesis diamond patterning technology to date. This latest technology increases the number of cutting/contact points by up to three times and significantly improves performance. The unique metal bond matrix is engineered to work with virtually all natural and engineered stone. The blade is available in sizes 12 to 20 inches; cuts granite, engineered stone, porcelain, marble and quartzite; and is for wet use only.