After an atypical year, with the impossibility of holding large trade shows and fairs, the Vitória Stone Fair, is excited for its 2022 edition, which is scheduled for February 15th to 18th. Show management shares that new ideas and projects that seek to meet the demands of a volatile and challenging reality for business will be implemented.

For over 30 years, being the benchmark event for the stone industry in the Americas, the fair – similar to many others around the world -- needed to reinvent itself to find new possibilities and overcome the challenges of the pandemic scenario, which impacted everyday life around the world in unimaginable ways, and, consequently, impacted enormously the professional and commercial plans of thousands of companies.

Confirming their constant commitment to evolve with companies in the industry, Milanez & Milaneze, the organizer of the Vitória Stone Fair, embarked on a no-return process towards innovation and the reconstruction of its business model, in which the fair held annually in Vitória is the most prominent product, working to develop new strategic solutions and alternative paths.

The rebranding and restructuring processes, which went through stages of collective construction and collaboration with representative entities, companies in the sector and specialists in the field, sought to have as a reference and constant point of attention to the real needs of the stone industry during a period of so many transformations. Emphasis was placed on encouraging the use of Brazilian stones and their internationalization.

To achieve the goal of boosting and generating more opportunities for the sector, the upcoming edition of the stone exhibition plans to offer an even more relevant, hybrid and efficient experience, which meets the most latent demands of companies. In the opinion of Milanez & Milaneze's CEO, Flávia Milaneze, evolving is a natural path for the Vitória Stone Fair.

"We have been a part of the history of many companies in Brazil and abroad,” she said. “We help build dreams, strengthen relationships and reach greater heights. Now, we want to deliver even more results, through new experiences and solutions. However, with the same purpose that has driven us all these years: generating value and business opportunities.”

February is a strategic month for business, when continuity and renewal projects for the new business year are already coming to life. Holding the event at the beginning of the year is already a tradition on the industry's world calendar, providing valuable exchanges for the companies in a highly qualified business environment, with the most important players in the market at a national and international level.

Along with the event's new proposal and floorplan, the visual aspects of the brand also underwent a reformulation. "The 360-degree change in the fair's visual identity and communication channels aims to transmit the message of evolution that accompanies the rebranding,” Flávia Milaneze. “We invite readers to get to know, connect and take part in this evolution with us."