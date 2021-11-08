The Weha A1500 5 Pad Vacuum Lifter was the suggestion of a stone fabricator that needed to do a lot of panels for a commercial job. He needed a single pad lifter to handle the smaller panels, but also needed his slab lifter for full slabs, islands and typical fabrication shop use.

The result of making this lifter for him has created one of the most versatile multifunctional stone vacuum lifters on the market. The way in which the Weha A1500 Automatic Tilt Vacuum Lifter can be configured allows it to provide several vacuum lifters in one.



Options:

Single Pad: The vacuum lifter base has all the vacuum systems, connections, power tilt, shut off valves and functions. The base also has the center pad. In this configuration, the A1500 Vacuum Lifter is a single pad power tilt vacuum lifter with a weight capacity of 300 pounds. The vacuum pad dimension is 12 1/ 2 x 22 1/ 2 . This allows the vacuum pad to lift small-sized panels (anything smaller than this can be moved by hand). Without having the extension bars attached, the total width of the lifter is only 36 inches. This allows the lifter to swing in a tight radius, load carts, dollies, line machines, etc.

2 Pad: Take off the center pad and put two pads on the base or add the extension bars and spread them out up to 104 inches wide. The 2 Pad option gives the vacuum lifter a weight capacity of 600 pounds.

3 Pad: 3 Pad can be attached to the base only or add the two extension bars and spread them out linear up to 104 inches wide. The 3 Pad option gives the vacuum lifter a weight capacity of 900 pounds.

4 Pad:

Option 1: With the extension bars run the 4 Pad linear up to 104 inches wide.

Option 2: Remove the Center Pad, add the cross bars to the extension bar and spread them out up to 104 inches wide x 48 inches spread.

The 4 Pad option gives the vacuum lifter a weight capacity of 1,200 pounds.

5 Pad:

Option 1: With the extension bars run the 4 Pad linear up to 104 inches wide

Option 2: Add the cross bars to the extension bar and spread them out up to 104 inches wide x 48 inches spread. The 5 Pad option gives the vacuum lifter a weight capacity of 1,500 pounds.

The Weha A1500 Venturi Vacuum Lifter has been redesigned specifically to accommodate the demands of stone fabrication. Its features, functions and weight capacities give fabricators an ideal choice and options for moving stone with a vacuum lifter.