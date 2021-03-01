Prodim Factory makes automatic lens and perspective corrections every single time. There is no need for periodic camera “grid” calibration. From users of systems with a fixed camera set-up and green screen, this “grid” calibration was the single most heard complaint in the market. Prodim Factory automatically corrects each time you take a picture, making this obsolete.

Prodim is dedicated to keep making its Factory solutions the best and easiest to use. Next to its innovative Draw Advanced for easy “as-is” multiplane design with insightful 2D/3D views and solid collision alerts, Slab Creator now adds another bar raising innovation to the list.

It is one of the new and powerful functionalities of Prodim’s digital templating flow solution that helps eliminate all uncertainty before installation. With the latest Generation X Proliner Stone packages, safeguarding the outcome of a perfect fitting product has never been better!

www.prodim-systems.com