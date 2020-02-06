CSTD New Products

SomerTile: Tribeka Hex Brown Collection

February 6, 2020
KEYWORDS /8-inch / natural / tile
Reprints
No Comments

Mimicking the natural appearance of oak wood, SomerTile’s Tribeka Hex Brown 8 5/8- x 9 7/8-inch porcelain floor and wall tile emulates rustic beauty with an abstract twist. This hexagon-shaped tile transforms any space into a work of art through triangular patterns that intertwine to create captivating designs reminiscent of Art Deco style. The tiles feature a gentle relief texture, lending warmth and natural realism to surfaces. Also available in gray, this tile offers a one-of-a-kind geometric look.

https://somertile.com

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Stone World Magazine

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.