SomerTile: Tribeka Hex Brown Collection

Mimicking the natural appearance of oak wood, SomerTile’s Tribeka Hex Brown 8 5/8- x 9 7/8-inch porcelain floor and wall tile emulates rustic beauty with an abstract twist. This hexagon-shaped tile transforms any space into a work of art through triangular patterns that intertwine to create captivating designs reminiscent of Art Deco style. The tiles feature a gentle relief texture, lending warmth and natural realism to surfaces. Also available in gray, this tile offers a one-of-a-kind geometric look.

https://somertile.com