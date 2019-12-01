Prodim Factory Draw Advanced - Multiple plane solid modeling in 2D/3D

Prodim Factory Draw Advanced is a new software module that features easy-to-use design functionalities for creating solids and the modeling of multiple planes in 2D/3D.

Stone templators and fabricators can design their projects while making use of simplified views of reality in 2D and 3D. This enables operators to create perfect alignments and visually check their design and calculations. The software will help prevent mistakes by alerting the operator when problems occur, like the collision of solids. Prodim Factory Draw Advanced not only introduces new means to create digital templates for production, it takes digital templating to another level!

